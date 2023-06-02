GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the person was hit by a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. on Commerce Avenue SW near Cherry Street.

Police said a 60-year-old man was lying in the roadway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to GRPD.

The police department said alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.4564513 or 616.456.3320.