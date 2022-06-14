GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say a person was found dead after a house fire in northwest Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 said that crews were called shortly after 1 a.m. for a fire at a house on Bridge Street NW near the intersection of Garfield Avenue NW.

The scene along Bridge Street NW where one person was found dead following a fire. (June 14, 2022)

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were seen coming from the second floor of the multi-unit house.

A man was able to escape the flames by jumping out of a second-floor window. He was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The names of the victims were not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

