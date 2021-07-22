Perrigo: Downtown Grand Rapids HQ to include café, ‘innovation den’

A rendering provided by Rockford Construction shows Perrigo’s North American headquarters, which will be housed in Michigan State University’s Innovation Park, located at the corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Michigan Street in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Perrigo is revealing what working for the self-care product manufacturer will look like when it opens is new offices in downtown Grand Rapids.

Perrigo broke ground on its new North American headquarters at the corner of Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue NW in April. The facility is located in Michigan State University’s new Innovation Park, which will also include the Secchia Center, MSU Grand Rapids Research Center and Doug Meijer Medical Innovation Building.

The interior buildout that the company detailed in a permit application filed with the city covers the top three floors of its 10-story building. It calls for a mix of work settings meant to fit employees’ “unique work styles.”

On the south side of the building, Perrigo plans to add an “open innovation” conference room, training room, “innovation den” and flexible conference room. The headquarters’ north side will feature “quiet/focus spaces,” including a loft for individual work, and a “recharge space for restoration.”

On the top floor, Perrigo plans to build an employee café next to an outdoor terrace overlooking the Grand River, according to the permit application submitted last week.

Perrigo also plans to offer its employees “wellness rooms” and gender-neutral restrooms that include showers. Its headquarters, which will primarily house corporate, management and administrative employees, will also include a desktop build room and a recording studio.

Perrigo says the new 125,000-square-foot building will be designed for sustainability, with a goal of earning LEED Silver certification.

Perrigo is expected to invest nearly $45 million over the next 15 years of its lease agreement in downtown Grand Rapids, creating 170 high-paying jobs within the local economy.

The company tells News 8 it expects to start the interior tenant buildout this fall, with a goal of completing the entire building next summer.

Perrigo plans to maintain its manufacturing facility in Allegan, where its North American operations are currently based. Plants in Holland and Grand Rapids will also remain.