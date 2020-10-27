Perrigo bringing HQ, 170 jobs to Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Perrigo is joining Grand Rapids’ growing Medical Mile.

The company, which specializes in generic drugs and self-care products, plans to open its new North American corporate headquarters inside Michigan State University’s Innovation Park, which is under construction at the corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Michigan Street.

During its first board meeting for the new fiscal year, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a $2 million performance-based grant from its strategic fund for the Allegan-based company’s project.

Perrigo’s move to Grand Rapids is expected to inject $44.7 million into the local economy and create 170 high-paying management and entry-level jobs. Hiring is expected to start within the next few months. Job openings will be listed on the company’s website.

A state official said Perrigo plans to maintain its presence in Allegan, where its North American operations are currently based.