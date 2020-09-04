Performances for “Driveway Cabaret” still available

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Civic Theater says there are still performances available in September for Driveway Cabaret.



The Civic is lauded as one of the largest community theaters in the United States, and is poised to lose some $750,000 in ticket sales due to canceled productions.



One of the alternatives takes the show on the road. The Civic has launched “Driveway Cabaret,” where actors perform in front yards and driveways throughout the area.



For $250, you can host up to 25 people at your home, and enjoy a 40 minute show.



The performances will begin sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 PM, and will last 40 minutes. You will receive your final start window at least one week prior to your performance.



New dates for the summer concert fundraiser series can be found here.



The form for the performance must be completed by the end of the day on September 4th.

