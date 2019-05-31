People pack marijuana job fair in Grand Rapids Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A packed house for a marijuana industry job fair at LINC-UP in Grand Rapids on May 30, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If attendance equals success, then Grand Rapids' first marijuana industry job fair was a hit.

There was a line around the block outside the LINC-UP building on Madison Avenue SE Thursday evening for the event. More than 500 job seekers met with employers looking for bud tenders, delivery drivers, IT specialists and everything in between.

"We packed the house without a doubt. Grand Rapids said they were interested in working in cannabis and man, did they show up," event organizer Matt Hoffman said.

The longtime marijuana business advocate now runs HandGrown.jobs, a website that website connects marijuana industry employers with people looking for jobs. He said he is planning more job fairs across the state and that' they'll be held at larger venues.

Marijuana industry experts expect a 220% increase in employment this year. Grand Rapids is starting to approve medical marijuana facilities and the state is working out recreational marijuana rules within the year, so we should see a reflection of that.