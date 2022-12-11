GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition.

People in the Hispanic community gathered at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for a local version of what’s known as the ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage.’

Monday, Dec. 12, is the feast day honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. To Catholic believers, the date is the anniversary of one of several apparitions of the Virgin Mary witnessed by St. Juan Diego, an indigenous Mexican man, in 1531.

Sunday night’s pilgrimage included dancers in authentic dress and live music.