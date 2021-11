GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It wouldn’t be the holiday season with the sounds of Pentatonix.

The group released a new Christmas album ahead of a tour that includes Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Group members Matt Sallee, Kevin Olusola and Scott Hoying say they can’t wait to get back on the road after canceling show due to the pandemic.

The album, titled “Evergreen,” is the quintet’s sixth holiday album. Tickets for the Dec. 16 show at Van Andel Arena can be purchased now.