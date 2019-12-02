Pence to rally with stops in GR, Portage, Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Vice President Mike Pence will return to West Michigan Wednesday for what is at least his third visit to the state this year.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign website says Pence’s bus tour will stop in Portage, Grand Rapids and Holland to meet faith and community leaders. Afterward, Pence will rally with a favorite of Trump supporters: former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

The vice president’s most recent visit to Michigan happened in September when he worked to rev up Republicans for the 2020 election during the Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island. Trump rallied voters at Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena in March.

2020 ELECTION: WHY MICHIGAN MATTERS

The reason for the frequent flyer miles to Michigan is no secret: 270 to Win suggests Trump’s path to reelection would have to go through the same battleground states he clinched in 2016, including Michigan. The other hot spots for electoral votes are expected to be Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and possibly Arizona.

Before Trump’s victory in 2016, a Republican presidential candidate hadn’t turned Michigan red since 1988. Now the president is hoping to do it again, just like former President Ronald Reagan.

All of the presidential candidates are expected to make dozens of visits between now and Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.

