A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Fulton Street and Fuller Avenue in Grand Rapids Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a police cruiser struck a pedestrian in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fulton Street E and Fuller Avenue NE.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the pedestrian is OK but medical was provided.

It’s unclear the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries as well as what led to the crash.

The crash is being investigated by GRPD’s Traffic Unit.