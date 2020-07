GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after he was hit by a car in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police say it happened just after midnight at the intersection of Division Avenue S and Burton Street SW Saturday.

Police say a car driving east on Burton Street ran a red light and hit a car driving south on Division Avenue.

The car that was hit then hit a pedestrian crossing the road in that area.

The crash is still under investigation.