Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by car in SE GR

Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a car in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SE and Paris Avenue SE.

Burton Street is closed between College and Union avenues as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious condition, Adams said.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.