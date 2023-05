GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday night in Grand Rapids, according to police.

Around 7:40 p.m., the pedestrian was hit by the train on the tracks near Front Avenue between Wealthy Street and Emperor Street. That section of Front Avenue was shut down for several hours after the person was hit.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids. (May 25, 2023) A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids. (May 25, 2023) A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids. (May 25, 2023) A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids. (May 25, 2023) A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Grand Rapids. (May 25, 2023)

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating.