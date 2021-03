GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Walker Police Department tells News 8 they responded to a car crash turned deadly Saturday evening.

Police arrived on scene around 10:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of Wilson Ave SW where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on Wilson. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say they believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash, although the investigation still continues under the Walker Police Department.