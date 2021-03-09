Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Alger Street SE.

Grand Rapids police initially said the pedestrian’s injuries were considered serious, but later said that they had been downgraded to not serious. He was expected to be released from the hospital quickly.

Police did not immediately release any information about the person who was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.