Officers on scene where a pedestrian was hit on Grand Rapids’ northeast side. (Aug. 20, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Grand Rapids’ northeast side Thursday night, authorities say.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Fuller Avenue NE north of Leonard Street NE.

Several officers responded to the scene. The area was blocked off near the crash as authorities investigated the scene.

Information on the victim has not been released at this time. The victim’s condition is also unknown.

News 8 will provide more information on the incident when we learn.