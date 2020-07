GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Grand Rapids Sunday night, police said.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. near South Division Avenue and Burton Street SW.

Grand Rapids police say one person was injured.

It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time, but police say the car left the scene.

Also along Division Avenue, police were on the scene of another crash near 39th Street in Wyoming.

News 8 is working to learn more on both incidents. Check back for updates.