GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were called to the intersection of Michigan Street and Prospect Avenue for a crash. Police found that a 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian was crossing Michigan Street in or near the crosswalk headed south.

A 26-year-old Grand Rapids driver headed east on Michigan hit the pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital. Just after 10 a.m., police said the person was in critical condition.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Barthel at 616.456.3771, fbarthel@grcity.us or Officer Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us.

Correction: A previous version of this article said the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. it actually happened at 6:45 a.m. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.