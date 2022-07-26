GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was injured in a shooting in northwest Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that around 1 a.m. Tuesday that officers were called for a report of a shooting on 6th Street NW near the intersection of Alpine Avenue NW.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound that police said is not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information was released.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting or whether any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.