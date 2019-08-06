PD warns of ‘The Purge’ hoax circulating on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids and Detroit are warning people about a hoax spreading across social media mentioning “The Purge.”

The bogus post claims three people in different vehicles are knocking on doors and waiting for movement to start shooting. The post also falsely claims the attackers are breaking into homes and businesses and mentions Detroit, Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

The post references “The Purge.” which is a movie series with a similar violent plot.

Both the Grand Rapids and Detroit police departments say the message is false and there are no reports of active shooters or mass criminal activity.

“During a time where the county is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible,” the Detroit Police Department added in a Facebook post about the hoax.

Attention: False Allegations of an Active Shooter The Detroit Police Department is aware of false allegations posted… Posted by Detroit Police Department on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

“Let’s save it for the movies and put a stop to these false messages,” the Grand Rapids Police Department posted in its Facebook message about the apparent hoax.