GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 16-year-old was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday that the teen was shot from a moving vehicle on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near the intersection of 44th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

The victim, who was shot in the foot, was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to GRPD.

The police department did not release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.