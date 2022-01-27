PD: Person hit by car in southwest Grand Rapids

Police investigate after a person was hit by a car on Hall Street SW near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue in Grand Rapids Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said a person was hit by a car in southwest Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Hall Street SW near the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW.

The victim was seriously injured, according to GRPD. Previously, police said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be serious.

The police department did not release any additional information surrounding the crash.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or if any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.