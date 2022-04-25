GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in southwest Grand Rapids Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train near Front Avenue SW north of Wealthy Street SW.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to GRPD.

The victim’s name was not released pending family notification.

No additional information was released Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.