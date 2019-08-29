PD: Man wanted in GR double murder believed to be in Ohio

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

An undated photo of Derrell Demon Brown. (Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators now say a person of interest in a double murder in Grand Rapids may be heading to Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio police tweeted a warning Thursday about 45-year-old Derrell Brown. He’s wanted in connection to the March 13 shooting deaths of 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyona Griffin.

Police said Brown had been dating Baber-Bey and was living at the home on Sheldon Avenue where the murders happened. He hasn’t been seen since.

Columbus police say Grand Rapids detectives told them Brown could be in Central Ohio. Their tweet says he’s thought to be in Columbus.

Brown, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, goes by a number of aliases, including Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright and Jay.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

