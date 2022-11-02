GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in northwest Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed to News 8 that around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a man was found with a gunshot wound on Jackson Street NW near the intersection of Lane Avenue NW.

Police said the victim told officers that the shooting happened near the intersection of Lane Avenue NW and Lake Michigan Drive NW.

The man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to GRPD.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. Police have not released any suspect information or the victim’s name.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.