PD: Man shot in neck in Grand Rapids alley

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot several times in Grand Rapids Monday night, but police say he is expected to be OK.

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. in an alley between Buchanan and Division Avenues north of Burton Street SW. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers found a gun and several shell casings there.

The victim managed to get away from where he was shot and get help from a neighbor, GRPD says.

The victim, a man in his 30s whose name wasn’t released, sustained a bullet wound to the neck. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known. GRPD said it didn’t have any suspect information as of Monday night.

GRPD added the victim’s cooperation with the investigation was limited.