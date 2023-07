GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

The man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the actual shooting happened around 4 p.m. on S. Division Avenue near Alger Street.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. GRPD said it was investigating.