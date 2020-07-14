PD: Girl, 15, shot in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday on Watkins Street SE near Eastern Avenue SE.

Police told News 8 that the girl was allegedly outside in front of a house when a car drove by. She told police she heard several “pops” then realized she had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that police do not consider to be life threatening.

Police did not release any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can call Silent Observer to 616.774.2345 or Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.