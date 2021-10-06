PD: Crossing guard dies weeks after Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the school crossing guard who was struck by a car in Grand Rapids last month has died.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Cecile Brown, 75, of Grand Rapids, was working as a school crossing guard when she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 36th Street SE and Poinsettia Avenue SE on Thursday, Sept. 16.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were initially thought to be minor. Brown’s family said her condition worsened and remained hospitalized until she died Tuesday, according to GRPD.

GRPD’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rob Veenstra at 616.456.3771 or rveenstra@grcity.us, Officer Justin Ewald at 616.456.4282 or jewald@grcity.us, Officer Anthony Bailey at 616.456.3938 or abailey@grcity.us. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.