Police respond to a crash in Grand Rapids involving a car and an ambulance on April 28, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids responded to a crash involving a car and an ambulance late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near Wealthy Street SE and South Division Avenue.

The situation leading up to the crash is unknown at this time, but the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that everyone was able to get out of the vehicles.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

A second ambulance responded to the scene to provide aid.