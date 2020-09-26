PD: Bystander hurt as shots fired in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after several shots were fired Saturday afternoon, with one bullet grazing a bystander.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hall Street and Cooper Avenue SE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said witnesses told officers someone in a car fired several shots at three pedestrians. The pedestrians may also have been armed.

Officers said a man who was working on his roof nearby was grazed in the stomach. He was treated at the scene.

A vehicle on the street was also hit repeatedly.

GRPD said investigators found 20 9 mm shell casings and a .380 casing at the scene.

Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting at the intersection of Hall Street SE and Cooper Avenue. (Sept. 26, 2020)

