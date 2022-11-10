Authorities are on scene after a car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say four people were arrested after a stolen car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Valley Avenue NW and Veto Street NW.

Four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into the front porch of the house. After the crash, two suspects ran and the other two stayed at the scene. All four have been arrested, according to GRPD.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

Police said there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.