PD: 3 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids house

Police are investigating after three people were shot in Grand Rapids Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after three people were shot inside a house in Grand Rapids Monday.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a house near a house at the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue near Coit Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found three people — a man and two women — with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police on scene.

Police are searching for multiple suspects, but no descriptions were released as of Monday morning.

It’s unclear what led up to the shootings.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.