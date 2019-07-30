PD: 2 wounded in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast side Monday night, police say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Delaware Street SE near Jefferson Avenue. There was a large police presence there as the investigation was ongoing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says both victims were shot more than once but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Two people were detained after the shooting. GRPD Lt. Terry Dixon said those people were not yet being referred to as suspects.

Dixon said police Monday night that police had not yet determined a motive.