GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it happened around 11 p.m. on Brown Street SE near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue SE.

Two people were shot outside a house. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to GRPD.

Hours later, police responded to a report of shots fired at the same house around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. There were no reports of injuries in the second shooting.

No arrests have been made, but the police department noted there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.