PD: 2 injured in 2 shootings in Grand Rapids; victims not cooperating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in two separate shootings in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the first shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue.

The victim received injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said a second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Pastiche Drive SE near the intersection of the Eastern Avenue SE.

The second victim also received injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

Adams said both victims are not cooperating with investigators.

It’s unknown if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.