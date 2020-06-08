PD: 2 found dead in southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead overnight in southeast Grand Rapids.

The incident happened on Bemis Street near Eastern Avenue. A News 8 crew saw police were still on scene investigating around 2 a.m. Monday.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said the two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

No additional information was provided, but Adams said the police department would release more information later today.

