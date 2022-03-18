GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in front of the New York Fried Chicken located at the corner of S. Division Avenue and Franklin Street.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, according to GRPD. Their condition is unknown.

Police did not release any suspect information.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which police said remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.