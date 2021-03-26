PD: 1 stabbed in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was stabbed in southeast Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams told News 8 that officers found the victim around 3:30 a.m. on Ardmore Street SE near the intersection of Burton Street SE.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police did not release any suspect information. It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.