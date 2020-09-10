PD: 1 shot in southeast Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are investigating a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said authorities received a report of a shooting shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Union Avenue and Alexander Street on the city’s southeast.

Police told News 8 that a person was shot in the area. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect information was released as of Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

