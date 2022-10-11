Police investigate a shooting near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and 44th Street in Grand Rapids Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the passenger who shot and killed a woman while driving in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE and 44th Street SE.

When they arrived, police said the officers found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to GRPD. Her name was not released.

Investigators believe the suspect was a passenger inside the vehicle while the victim was driving.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who ran away from the scene. No suspect description was released.

Police told News 8 that the victim and shooter knew each other.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3604 or 616.774.2340 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.