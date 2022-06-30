Police block off a portion of Delaware Street SE in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday, June 30, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person was shot in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Delaware Street SE between Eastern and Union avenues.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital alive, according to GRPD. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

News 8 is working to find out more information.