PD: 1 killed in Grand Rapids shooting; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a person is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting overnight.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, an adult male, died from his injuries.

The police department told News 8 that a person is in custody in connection to the shooting.

Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting but said a news release would be released later Thursday.

