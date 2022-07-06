GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SE and East Beltline Avenue SE.

Police said an adult woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. No suspect information was released Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.