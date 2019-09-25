PD: 1 injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police on the scene of a shooting in the area of Woodland Street SE and Madison Avenue. (Sept. 24, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids’ Madison Area Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Madison Avenue SE and Woodlawn Street, the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed.

Police on scene say the victim was shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The victim said he never saw the shooter.

Witnesses reported hearing shots and seeing a car speeding away, headed south on Madison. Bullet casings were found in an alley between Woodland and Highland streets.