GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Clancy Avenue NE near the intersection of Fairbanks Street NE.

Investigators believe someone shot into a nearby house, hitting a man. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that the police department said are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release any suspect information.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.