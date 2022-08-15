GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in northeast Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Clancy Avenue NE near the intersection of Fairbanks Street NE.
Investigators believe someone shot into a nearby house, hitting a man. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that the police department said are not considered life-threatening.
Police did not release any suspect information.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.