PD: 1 injured in Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Norwich Avenue SW near Curve Street SW, just west of Godfrey Avenue SW.

When police arrived, they said they found gun casings at the scene.

A victim showed up at the hospital shortly after with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time.

Police say they searched the area for a suspect. They have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links