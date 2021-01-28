PD: 1 injured in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, police say.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Norwich Avenue SW near Curve Street SW, just west of Godfrey Avenue SW.

When police arrived, they said they found gun casings at the scene.

A victim showed up at the hospital shortly after with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time.

Police say they searched the area for a suspect. They have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information can contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.