Paying it forward leads to full-circle moment for GR family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the loss of a teenage girl earlier this year, family and friends have been honoring her by spreading kindness. The acts came full circle this month.

The Rasmussen family tragically lost their 16-year-old daughter Molly on June 2. Molly suffered from epilepsy and drowned while swimming with friends in Lake Bella Vista near Rockford.

“She was a shining light. Anybody who met her would say it,” Cindi Rasmussen said.

In the weeks to follow, Mark and Cindi Rasmussen, along with their son Sam, were flooded with support from their community. The family decided to ask their friends and family to do acts of kindness for others in honor of Molly.

A family friend created what they call “Molly cards.” The cards show a picture of Molly on one side with a description of her story and the reason for paying it forward on the other.

The Rasmussen family and their friends have been paying for strangers’ meals and handing out Molly cards ever since.

“It’s just been so great, and it’s been so helpful to us,” Cindi Rasmussen explained.

Mark Rasmussen agreed saying it’s great doing nice things for others.

“I try to tell my students at school all the time that if you do something nice, it’s just an unbelievable feeling,” Mark Rasmussen said.

One December night at a local restaurant, Mark and Cindi were out to eat with a friend who decided to buy a stranger’s food and use a Molly card. Little did they know at the time, one of the strangers at the nearby table was Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Sawyer Christensen, one of the first officers on the scene at Lake Bella Vista when Molly drowned.

Christensen approached the Rasmussen’s table when he saw the story on the Molly card and introduced himself. What followed was an emotional conversation as they relived that tragic night.

“I asked if I could sit and they said sure, and that’s when I kind of broke the news to them.” I said, ‘I don’t know how this happened or if you recognized me or whatever, but I was actually one of the first, first responders on the scene of this incident.’ From there everyone at the table, including myself just got emotional,” Christensen said.

“I was kind of nervous for him, but he came over to see us and I think that was really neat on his part,” Mark Rasmussen said about the conversation.

The Rasmussen’s believe their conversation with Christensen has helped them in the grieving process.

“Yeah I think the whole process kind of helps with the grieving. The Molly cards have helped a ton. We don’t really like to talk about it, but obviously he was there and so we shared in that because even though it was a tragedy for us, it had to be a tragedy for him too,” Cindi Rasmussen said.

Each party believes there was a reason they were both at that restaurant on the same night. Neither party intended to go to that specific restaurant that night.

“Just meant to be, there are too many coincidences there, way too many things that happened. I think it’s perfect that it happened this time of year. This is the season of giving and paying it forward is a perfect way to show it,” Christensen said.

Christensen is one of many recipients of these random acts of kindness, but he won’t be the last. He plans to continue to pay it forward himself.