Organizers called for justice for Patrick Lyoya at a rally on May 27, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Community members gathered Saturday for a rally to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya, who was killed over a year ago by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Christopher Schurr, the former officer who shot Patrick Lyoya, has been charged with second-degree murder. His trial is currently set for October.

The rally was held at Martin Luther King Park in Grand Rapids, with Patrick Lyoya’s family in attendance.

Several organizers addressed the crowd, including Patrick Lyoya’s father and former Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

“During the day, during night, in the summer, in winter, let’s fight for justice for Patrick,” Peter Lyoya told the crowd through a translator. “You have seen the video, and you know how Patrick was killed.”

Womack noted the importance of policy changes and called on the community to attend an upcoming meeting of the Grand Rapids City Commission.

“We’re not going there to cuss out the city commission,” Womack told the crowd.

Instead, he said, their presence would be a reminder. At the rally, many wore shirts that read, “We will never forget what you have done.”

“We need to wear these shirts and go let them know we will never forget what you have done,” Womack said.

In an interview, Peter Lyoya told News 8 that the support of others gave him strength.

“I feel strength when I see the crowd of people that come to stand up with me,” he said.

Even though the lack of justice could make people “tired,” Peter Lyoya said, it was important to keep fighting.

“They keep lying. They keep saying that we need to forget and they make us forget. We are not going to forget,” he told News 8.

“If there is a justice in the city of Grand Rapids, we will fight and get justice for Patrick,” Peter Lyoya said.