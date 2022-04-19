DETROIT (WOOD) — The attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya will hold a news conference this morning to discuss the findings of an independent autopsy.

The news conference is being held in Detroit at 10:30 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The private autopsy was conducted by Dr. Werner Spitz, a forensic pathologist who has also looked into the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., as well as on the Casey Anthony case.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s parents — civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and Ven Johnson — have called for the officer to be fired and for him to be charged. They are intending to file a civil lawsuit.

Lyoya, 26, died April 4. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department last week shows the officer pulling Lyoya over. There was then a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing the officer’s Taser. The officer, who was atop Lyoya as the two struggled, ultimately shot him once in the head, killing him.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy the day Lyoya died. Last week, he said he was awaiting toxicology and tissue test results before he could finish his report. He said the report wouldn’t be released until the police investigation of the shooting is finished.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation, which is GRPD protocol following the use of deadly force. MSP will turn its findings over to the Kent County prosecutor, who will decide whether the shooting was justified or whether charges are warranted.